EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

ESLOY stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

