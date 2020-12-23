EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

ESLOY stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

