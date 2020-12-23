Ether-1 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,346.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $629,273.04 and approximately $47,346.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,132,254 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

