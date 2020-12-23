Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

