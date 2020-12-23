Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVLO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

