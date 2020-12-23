Everex Trading Up 2% This Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Everex has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $249,483.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00334380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002162 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

