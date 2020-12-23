Everus (EVR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.47 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Everus has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market cap of $10.47 million and $25.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00321856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.