ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $237,000 Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,290 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $14,642,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $10,688,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $69,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.