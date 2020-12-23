ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $258,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,505 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of New Senior Investment Group worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 517,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 320,177 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 582,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 158,247 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of SNR opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

