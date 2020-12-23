ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 5,044 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

CMD opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

