ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.