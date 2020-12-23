ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 339.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 50.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

