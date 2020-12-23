Exosis (EXO) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a market capitalization of $16,414.84 and $923.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,705.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $611.11 or 0.02577899 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.82 or 0.00459061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.01241544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00704426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00269248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 660,609 coins and its circulating supply is 495,609 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.