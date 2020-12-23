Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 46.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,356 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,305 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,621 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.