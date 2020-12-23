FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.53. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

