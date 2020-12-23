Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) Head to Head Survey

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Unit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.70 $14.35 million $0.31 9.48 Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Minerals and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $4.97, suggesting a potential upside of 68.93%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Unit.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60% Unit -217.49% -80.83% -39.85%

Risk & Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Unit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Unit

Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

