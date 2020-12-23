Fantom Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $46.32 million and $5.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00137404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00680725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00102718 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

