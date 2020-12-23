Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 17.7% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 43,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

