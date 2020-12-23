FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

