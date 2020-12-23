Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

