FedEx Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a research note issued on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.08.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $273.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.62. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

