Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.19

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $194.19 and traded as high as $287.00. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $285.60, with a volume of 1,339,278 shares.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.81.

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

