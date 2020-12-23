Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,833 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

FLDR stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

