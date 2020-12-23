Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) traded up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.05 and last traded at $51.04. Approximately 22,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 81,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $300,000.

