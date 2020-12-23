Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 1,738,898 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738,898 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $271,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

