Financial Analysis: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Biogen alerts:

78.9% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biogen and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 5 15 13 0 2.24 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biogen presently has a consensus price target of $306.13, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Biogen.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 35.63% 51.00% 23.54% Cabaletta Bio N/A -22.99% -22.38%

Volatility & Risk

Biogen has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $14.38 billion 2.65 $5.89 billion $33.57 7.38 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$16.94 million ($4.07) -3.15

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Cabaletta Bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Cabaletta Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; and FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing Opicinumab, BIIB061, and BIIB091 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB067, BIIB078, BIIB110, and BIIB100 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB054 and BIIB094 for treating movement disorders; BIIB111 and BIIB112 for ophthalmology; Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 to treat immunology and others; BIIB104 for neurocognitive disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and SB11 biosimilar, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; AbbVie Inc.; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Scribe Therapeutics Inc.; and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also include MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.