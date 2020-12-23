FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $501.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $325,322.42 and $501.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

