FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.