Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.20. Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 1,384,450 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31.

About Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.