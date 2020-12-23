First Bank Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of FRBA opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in First Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Bank by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 97.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

