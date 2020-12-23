First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $176.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

