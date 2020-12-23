First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

FGBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 8,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.