First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.19

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.19 and last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 181789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The stock has a market cap of C$15.36 billion and a PE ratio of -49.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.56.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

About First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

