First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.