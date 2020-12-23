First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 3.2%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

