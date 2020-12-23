First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Shares Down 0.8%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $56.37. 26,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 78,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.