First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

FDEU opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.