First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:FSD opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.