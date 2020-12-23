First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.35. Approximately 100,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 272,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 54.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the third quarter worth $15,976,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 127.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 290,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 94,101 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.