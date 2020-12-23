FirstBlood Trading Down 8.5% This Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $720.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirstBlood has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00338019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

