FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.