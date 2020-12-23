Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.31. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 420,463 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.