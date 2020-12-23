Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fitbit were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fitbit by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 418,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,139 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 246.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fitbit by 457.8% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 4,181,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIT stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Fitbit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

