Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.42

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $179.42 and last traded at $176.77, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

