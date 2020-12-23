Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

FBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

