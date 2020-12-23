Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and The Southern Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65% The Southern Banc 5.44% 2.59% 0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and The Southern Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.47 $218.00 million $3.46 11.36 The Southern Banc $5.77 million 0.92 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and The Southern Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20 The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than The Southern Banc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats The Southern Banc on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

