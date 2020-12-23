Flash Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $831.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00136872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00681220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00064530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00098478 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

