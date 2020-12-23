Flowchain Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $10,170.91 and approximately $25,167.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00338704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

