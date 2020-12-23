Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post sales of $998.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $917.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 113.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 801.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

