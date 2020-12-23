FOAM Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. FOAM has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $24,185.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00680024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00123597 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00097543 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

