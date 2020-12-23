Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 2,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.

Focus Universal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. The company offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various probe modules.

